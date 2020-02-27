The Madison County Softball team has a new home this season.
On Monday, a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held at Hoover Ridge for the team’s new field. The field includes restrooms, a press box and locker rooms. The project was made possible by countless volunteers including local businesses, anonymous donors and more.
“This field kind of represents the best of Madison County,” board of supervisors Clay Jackson said. “Parks and recreation, the schools, people who donated and the volunteers made this field happen.”
Madison County Public Schools Superintendent Anna Graham said the field was a community effort. She thanked all of the volunteers who worked on the project.
“It’s all about the kids,” she said. “I’m excited for them and for their season.”
The Lady Mountaineers spent more than 70 years playing on the Waverly Yowell Elementary School field.
“That field will always have a special place in Madison softball,” parks and recreation manager Jerry Carpenter said. He thanked the businesses, anonymous donors and volunteers for their work on the new facility. “Words can’t describe the importance of all these donors giving so graciously to this project. Without volunteers, the field would not have been possible.”
The softball team has seen plenty of success over the years. The girls have been district champions 22 times, conference champions in 2017, regional champions four times and state champions in 1995 and 2017. The Lady Mountaineers were one win shy of a third state championship title last spring. The team hopes to continue that success at its new Hoover Ridge home. The 2020 softball season will begin March 17 with a trip to Orange to face the Hornets.
