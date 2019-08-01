By Gracie Hart Brooks
Editor
Dog kennels, campgrounds and brewery expansions, oh my!
Next week’s joint meeting between the planning commission and board of supervisors will be a busy one. On the agenda are numerous public hearings, including several regarding new or expanding businesses.
Up first will be an application for an indefinite special use permit to operate a kennel at an existing home off Courthouse Mountain Road. The property, owned by John and Emily Howard, is 2.856 acres zoned agricultural. Emily Howard owns Willow Hill Pet Salon on Main Street in the Town of Madison and hopes to expand her business to include a boarding facility that will be constructed near her home. Should Howard’s application be approved, she’ll also need a variance approval from the board of zoning appeals to conduct two separate uses on less than six acres.
The focus will then turn to a proposed expansion at Bald Top Brewery. David Fulton and Julie Haines are requesting an indefinite special use permit to allow a pizza shack on the property. They’re also requesting site plan approval to add a kitchen onto the existing tap barn, a new entryway including restrooms, a replacement and expansion of the existing brew barn and a new pavilion. A parking expansion will also expand parking to 54 spaces.
A redo of Shenandoah Hills Campground is also on tap for Wednesday’s meeting. In February, supervisors approved an indefinite special use permit to upgrade the existing campground to be on three tracts of land versus the one approved in 1976. Now, new owner Philip Moreau is requesting site plan approval to create six new structures, remodel one existing structure, upgrade existing amenities, make road improvements and add 75 addition full hook up (water, electric and sewer) level RV sites. New projects include a reception area and store with staff offices, an event center, three bathhouses, two laundry rooms and a new pool and hot tub with an adjacent bathhouse and outdoor showers.
Rounding out the business cases will be a site plan request by Tyler and Heather Hochstetler to allow Facebook subsidiary Middle Mile Infrastructure to construct a telecommunications equipment shelter on their property off Rt. 29 near Oak Hill. The shelter is part of a fiber optic route being constructed to directly connect Facebook data centers in Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina. Similar shelters will be located every 500 feet along the route.
The joint meeting between the planning commission and board of supervisors will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison. Citizens are invited to participate in any of the public hearings during the meeting. One will be held for each application. For more information, visit https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/meetings.