“Rural resort” may become an option for more property owners following next week’s joint planning commission and board of supervisors meeting.
Approved in May as a special permitted use in the A-1 Agricultural District, “rural resort” is defined as “a destination designed to provide recreation, entertainment and accommodations to transient guests.” Permissible activities at a rural resort include conferences; weddings; retreat facilities; educational and entertainment facilities; dining and picnicking facilities; camping and glamping facilities; resort store; indoor and outdoor athletic and physical fitness facilities; hiking, cycling, fishing, canoeing, rafting, tubing, wildlife observation shelters; boat landing/docks; equestrian trails and facilities; administrative, utility service, laundry and construction facilities and staff living quarters.
As approved, rural resorts must be situated on lots that are a minimum of 100 acres with at least 50 percent remaining open space. Buildings cannot exceed 48 feet, four stories. However, that 100 acre minimum may now be decreased.
Next week, the planning commission and board of supervisors will take comments on proposed amendments to the rural resort ordinance that would decrease the minimum lot size from 100 acres to just 3 acres in the A-1 Agricultural District. The amendments would also add the use to the C-1 Conservation District in which the minimum lot size would be 10 acres. The lot sizes are the existing default lot sizes in those districts.
The proposed change would make the use less restrictive. It would also allow for event venues to operate in the county. Currently, there is no ordinance allowing event venues. Previously, some property owners were able to operate venues up to 17 days per month under the seasonal or brief language. That language was changed last year to just 15 days per year. Uses already being conducted under the previous language were grandfathered in.
According to Madison County Planner Ligon Webb, the 100 acre minimum lot size was overly restrictive. He said since rural resorts are by special use permit, the commission and supervisors will still have the ability to regulate rural resorts. He said things like music could be limited by imposing a restriction that it has to be turned off after a certain time or that it can’t be amplified outdoors.
Planning commissioners weren’t completely sure of the change. Many preferred to create a stand-alone event venue ordinance rather than amend the rural resort ordinance. The commission wrote a draft venue ordinance, but it was not favored by the board of supervisors.
Commissioner Nan Coppedge said she felt the name would no longer match the use.
“I don’t like calling everything a rural resort,” she said. “Small is not a rural resort. That’s why we put in 100 acres.”
Commissioner Fay Utz agreed with Coppage. She, too, said she has a problem calling 3 acres a resort. She also questioned how the existing 50 percent open space requirement in the rural resort ordinance would apply to smaller lots.
“On 3 acres, that gives 1.5 acres to do something there,” she said. “Some activities need a buffer. It’s a little extreme on the small part.”
Commissioner Pete Elliott agreed.
“If you have a 3 acre lot, 50 percent open space doesn’t leave whole lot,” he said. “I’m not concerned with traffic. VDOT will mitigate that.”
Elliott said he has no issues with the 10 acre minimum, but 3 acres is pushing the envelope.
Webb noted that it’s very unlikely someone will be able to have 50 percent open space on a 3 acre lot, thus eliminating the worry over some uses on smaller tracts.
“The size of the site will dictate what is done,” he said.
Local attorney Frank Thomas also questioned the proposed lot size change.
“By defaulting to the minimum lot size it creates a problem that you may not be aware of,” he said. “If you go with the minimum, the quandary is someone with a legal lot, [their use] has to be done, even if it doesn’t make sense. One-hundred acres makes sense in C-1. Even 50 acres makes sense.”
He said the special use permit does allow for a lot of flexibility, sometimes even too much, especially with smaller lot sizes where there can be issues with consistency. He also said roads could become an issue.
“People use entrances that have been there historically,” Thomas said. “They may not be permitted by sight distance.”
He also said traffic on the roads could be an issue as well as trash.
Chris Hawk with the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) said he also has concerns with minimizing lot size requirements. He said the change represents a 97 percent decrease, noting that more land is easier to regulate.
Commissioner Steve Carpenter said the 100 acre minimum lot size in the original ordinance was a compromise. He said since the county doesn’t have a noise ordinance, the lot size is a way to mitigate impact on neighbors.
“The easiest way to mitigate noise is to increase distance,” he said. He also noted that the open space requirement keeps a resort rural.
Commissioner Peter Work said he favored the original idea of a separate small scale recreation and event ordinance.
No motion was made from the commissioners to recommend the ordinance amendment change to the board of supervisors. However, the supervisors voted 5-0 to send the ordinance amendment to a public hearing. The hearing will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.
Seven other amendments are on the docket for the public hearing. They include amending the zoning ordinance to allow mixed use buildings in the M-1 Light Industrial District. This change is mostly being done to accommodate the potential purchaser of the Criglersville Elementary School who would like to create a mixed-use development utilizing the existing school structure. Additional amendments include amending the subdivision ordinance to allow administrative approvals of one-lot subdivisions; amending the site plan ordinance to allow administrative approvals of site plans which are less than 40,000 sq. ft. in area; amending the zoning ordinance removing a requirement that an accessory building cannot be located closer to the front of a lot than the main structure; amending the zoning ordinance to allow more than one dwelling per lot providing each dwelling contains the minimum lot size required by the underlying zoning; and amending the zoning ordinance to replace frontage requirements with lot width requirements.
More information on each of the proposed changes is available online at https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/zoning_amp_planning/page/4320/oa-codified.pdf or by visiting the county building and zoning office.
