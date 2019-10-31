Geraldine H. Banks, 82, of Fauquier, Va., transitioned on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Rock Hall Baptist Church, 242 Graves Mill Road, Madison, VA 22727, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.
