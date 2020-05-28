Esther Mae Beahm, 75, of Culpeper, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born on April 1, 1945, to the late Russell David Raynor and Margaret Collier Raynor. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Raynor and Richard Raynor. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Andrew Beahm; two sons, Thomas Andrew Beahm, Jr. and Eugene Michael Beahm and wife Theresa; brothers, David Raynor and Albert Raynor; sisters, Lucille Smith, Dorothy Taylor, and Helen Shumaker; and grandchildren, Curtis, Joshua, and Caleb Beahm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Beahm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries