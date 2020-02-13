Steven James Berry is survived by his mother, Ines Bravo; father, Steven Berry; brother, Aaron Berry; grandparents, Isabel Mister, Dan Berry and Judy Berry; his aunts, uncles and cousins. Steven was an amateur MMA fighter who loved sports, especially the Dodgers. As a child he was extremely talented in all his baseball teams and always displayed a natural ability for sports. He was fiercely loyal and loved his family and friends, his "Homies." Steven's had a big heart and was willing to always help those who needed him. He was a jovial soul, full of energy and enthusiasm. May you, as your Mom always called her boys, "Honey" bring that same joy, love and energy to heaven. We know that God received you with open arms and that heaven has gained a good soul. As the sun sets on this world, your new and spectacular life begins in the good world . Until we see you again, always loved, never forgotten. Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 until 8:30 p.m. (PST) at Utter McKinley San Fernando Mission Mortuary, 11071 Columbus Avenue, Mission Hills, CA 91345, https://www.uttermckinley.com/ Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 9 a.m. at San Fernando Mission Rey Church, 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345. Buriel will be held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries