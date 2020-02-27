Marcus Ray Buckland, 85, of Madison, Virginia, passed away at the Culpeper Health and Rehab Center on Friday, January 31, 2020. Marcus is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marjorie Hill Buckland; his son, Russell Buckland; son, Marcus Buckland Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Buckland; daughter, Marcia Harless and her husband, Allen Harless; daughter, Melanie Buckland; son, Leon Hill; daughter, Michelle Buckland; son, Everette Hill and his wife, Dawn Hill; daughter, Tiffany Thompson and her husband, Brent Thompson; daughter, Marianne Gutierrez; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Lee and Effie Lea (Howell) Buckland; brothers, Harold Buckland, Howard Buckland, and James Buckland; daughter-in-law, Pamela Buckland; and son-in-law, Adam Gutierrez. Born on August 25, 1934 in Pulaski, Virginia, Marcus was a devoted family man who appreciated good food, good company, and the love of his extended family. After serving in the United States Army, he became a painter who loved to hunt in his free time. He will be remembered for his big smiles, caring heart, and unconditional love. His family and friends will carry his memory through their stories for a long time to come. A public memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Madison, Virginia, at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Frank Lewis officiating. There will be public reception held at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Madison County Rescue Squad, sites.google.com/site/madisoncountyrescuesquadinc/donations.
