David Wayne Campbell Jr. "DJ" passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Madison County. He was born on September 7, 1985, in Charlottesville, Va., to Linda and David Campbell Sr. DJ graduated from Madison County High School in 2006, and was employed by Zamma Corporation in Gordonsville. He was a great tattoo artist, loved to cook and bake and was a diehard Washington Redskin fan. DJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Washington; grandfather, Henry Gentry; paternal grandmother, Frances Campbell; and grandfather James Ellis. He is survived by his parents, Linda and David Campbell Sr.; a brother, Marquis Campbell (Ashley); companion, Tonya Rogers; aunts, Joyce Rascoe (Russell), Hazel Washington, Lisa Pace (Robert), and Lora Washington; uncles, David Washington (Martha) and Bruce Washington; nephews, Maxwell and Addison Campbell; cousins, Tracy Washington, Carlton Washington, Shareeka Allen, April Cooper, and Bryce Washington; honorary nieces and nephews, Savannah, Nakyiah, Jeremiah, Jordyn, and Travis II; honorary brother, Arthur Fauntleroy Jr. (JuJu) and sister, Latika Green (Pumpkin), and a host of other cousins and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Main Uno Baptist Church. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The Rev. Darnell Lundy officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
