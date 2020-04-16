Charlie Lewis Carpenter, 84, of Aroda, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Autumn Care of Madison. He was born on June 28, 1935, to the late Milton Carpenter and Mildred Wright Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by a son, Briscoe Carpenter; and seven other siblings. He is survived by his wife, Fanny Lucy Blakey Carpenter; three daughters, Claudine Carpenter, Margie Carpenter Lewis, and Mildred Carpenter; sons, Charles Carpenter Jr. and Roy Franklin Carpenter; numerous grand, great, and great great-grandchildren and relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

