Rodney Michael Coates, 50, passed away on January 30, 2020, due to a vehicle accident. He was born on March 1, 1969. Rodney lived in Madison County at his home in Syria, Va. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Ann Deal Coates; his sister, Robin Swink and her husband, Stevie and their children, Gaines and Whitlee; a large extended family including aunt, Sally Frances Thornhill; uncle, Hugh Coates and wife, Rosalind; uncle, Gary Deal; uncle, Bob Deal and wife, Sue; and many cousins, relatives, and friends. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment was held at Etlan Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Etlan United Methodist Church, c/o Stephanie Murray, Treasurer, 2939 Etlan Road, Etlan, VA 22719.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Coates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.