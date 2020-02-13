Curtiss Stephen Craig, 61, of Pratts, passed away on February 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 12, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Vilma Marie Stevens Craig. He is survived by his father, William Nathaniel Craig; brother, William George Craig and wife, Rebecca, of Remington, Va.; sisters, Leslie Thomas and husband, Tracey, of Spotsylvania, and Marileigh Parrish and husband, Jamie, of Woodbridge, Va.; a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rapidan Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.