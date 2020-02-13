Curtiss Stephen Craig, 61, of Pratts, passed away on February 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 12, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Vilma Marie Stevens Craig. He is survived by his father, William Nathaniel Craig; brother, William George Craig and wife, Rebecca, of Remington, Va.; sisters, Leslie Thomas and husband, Tracey, of Spotsylvania, and Marileigh Parrish and husband, Jamie, of Woodbridge, Va.; a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rapidan Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating.

