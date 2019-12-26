Emilie Nofer Frantz Crigler, 97, a resident of Sharon Towers HealthCare Facility in Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Extremely kind and compassionate, Emilie will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Emilie was born in Kingston, Pa. on July 4, 1922, the daughter of Wilbur Myers Frantz and Viola Nofer Frantz. As her mother died soon after childbirth, she and her brother, Wilbur, were raised by their father and stepmother Carrie K.M. Frantz. After attending Wyoming Seminary in her hometown, she graduated from Duke University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While at Duke, she met her future husband, Norris, who played in the 1942 Rose Bowl game held in Durham, N.C. Soon after their graduation, and immediately prior to his deployment overseas in the Navy, Norris and Emilie were married on November 23, 1943 in South Bend, Ind. Emilie served in the American Red Cross during World War II. During that time, Emilie tragically lost both her father and brother, who died while Norris was in Australia. Soon after Norris arrived home from the war, they moved back to North Carolina in 1947 with her stepmother, Carrie. They spent the remainder of their lives in Charlotte. Family and church were the foundations of Emilie's life. She took responsibility for communicating any important activities and events to family throughout the country. Despite infrequent visits due to long distances between family members, her letters and phone calls were vital in maintaining an extremely close relationship among our entire family. She dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren with boundless love and constant attention. Her other tireless devotion was to Christ Lutheran Church, where she and Norris were very active for many decades. Most of their closest lifelong friends were members of the Christ Lutheran family. Another great passion shared by Emilie and Norris was Duke University, particularly the basketball team. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the many family members, friends and caregivers who meant so much to Emilie. Every visit, phone call and letter brought her great joy over the last few years of her life. Emilie was predeceased by her parents; her stepmother; her brother; her husband; and her daughter, Carolyn Myers Crigler Nichols. She is survived by her son, Dr. Norris Wolf Crigler Jr. and his wife, Cricket, of Flat Rock, N.C.; her granddaughters, Carrie Ann Crigler of Fletcher, N.C. and Emilie Frantz Crigler of Eugene, Ore.; and her great-grandchildren, Fielding Wolf Edwards and Leona Rose Crigler-Svec. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Trudie Crigler of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, with reception to follow at the church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery in Madison, Virginia. Sentiments may be expressed in lieu of flowers, by memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226 or Residents' Assistance Fund, Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210. Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Crigler, Emilie
To send flowers to the family of Emilie Crigler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Christ Lutheran Church
4519 Providence Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28226
4519 Providence Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28226
Guaranteed delivery before Emilie's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 4
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery
899 Blankenbaker Road
Madison, VA 22727
899 Blankenbaker Road
Madison, VA 22727
Guaranteed delivery before Emilie's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.