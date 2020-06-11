William Bruce Davis, 70, of Gordonsville, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on September 26, 1949, to the late Herbert William Davis and Leona Pearl McDaniel Davis. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Debbie McDaniel. Bruce was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Davis; brothers, Donald M. Davis of Brightwood, Kenneth Ronnie Davis and wife, Mandy of Etlan, Wayne Junior Davis of Madison, and Robert Allen McDaniel of Brightwood; sisters, Donna Strickler and husband of West Virginia, and Annette Marie Hodges of Maryland; and a cousin, K. W. McDaniel A graveside was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Rose Park Cemetery in Wolftown, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Hospital or American Cancer Society.

