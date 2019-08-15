Virginia Jenkins Dodson, 96, of Orange, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va. She was born on February 10, 1923, to the late Walter Jenkins and Gertie Leake Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis T. Dodson; three brothers, Bernard L. Jenkins, Junior R. Jenkins, and Earl C. Jenkins; and two sisters, Julia J. Leake and Nellie Marie Jenkins. Virginia and her husband enjoyed traveling through Central Virginia. They were in many bowling leagues and square-dancing organizations. She worked for many years at American Silk Mill in Orange, Va. She is survived by her sister, Helen J. Cave and husband, Russell, of Boston, Va.; a loving niece, Linda D. Cave, who cared for her over the last eight years; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Etlan Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Kanagy officiating. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Mountain View Nursing Home for their outstanding care given to Virginia. She always felt like she was at home with a loving, caring, and devoted staff. They treated her with the upmost respect. Thank you for all your gracious care and God bless each and every one of your staff.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.