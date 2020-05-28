Willie Anne Dorsey departed this life for her home going on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Knollwood, a continuing care retirement community for retired military officers and family members in Northwest Washington, D.C. Willie Anne Dorsey was born on August 13, 1926 in Madison, Virginia to the late Perry Griffith and Lena Walden Carpenter. Willie Anne was united in holy matrimony to the late Charles W. Dorsey on July 17, 1958 until his death on June 15, 2004. Willie Anne was employed by the District of Columbia government for over 30 years until her retirement. Willie Anne accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted Christian. She was educated in Madison County and joined Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant, Virginia. Eventually, she relocated to the District of Columbia where she was a resident until her death. She was a founding and dedicated member of the Promised Land Baptist Church in northwest Washington, D.C. where she served under the leadership of five pastors the Rev. Kevin O'Bryant (current pastor), the Rev. Peter J. Spann, the Rev. Thomas J. Horne, the Rev. Walter E. Bryant current pastor of the Mt Pisgah Baptist Church and the late Rev. Ellis Turner (church founder). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Lee Willis Jr; nine siblings including three sisters, Edith, Caroline and Lucille and six brothers, Henry, Angus, Walker, Perry, Frank and Raymond; and grandchildren, Keith Willis and Nile Moss. She leaves to mourn her passing two stepsons, Tyrone Moss (Carole) of Perris, California and Jeffery Williams (Phyllis) of Madison, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Mary Francis Willis (former wife of the late Thomas Lee Willis Jr; sister-in-law, Rebecca L. Carpenter (wife of the late Raymond Carpenter); four grandchildren, Karen Willis, Thomas Willis III, Caine Moss (Maha) and Jessica Williams Bost; granddaughter-in-law, Janet Willis (wife of the late Keith Willis). She also leaves host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and church members. Lastly, her dedicated caregivers in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Ethel Mae Carpenter (niece), Phyllis Dores (niece), Tracy Dores (nephew), Andrea Jones (home-care) and Icilda "Dell" Moodie (home-care). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Promised Land Baptist Church, 401 Van Buren Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20012 c/o Golden Age Ministry. The family is continuously monitoring the COVID19 CDC Guidelines for church gatherings and will announce a future date for the Memorial Service of Willie Anne Dorsey at Promised Baptist Church, 401 Van Buren Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20012.
