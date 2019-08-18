Hermer Hope Faircloth, 78, of Madison, Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Joanne Myers Faircloth; and daughters, Melinda Geer (Steve) and Aimee Morehead (John), all of Madison. He was a loving "Papa" to his five grandchildren, Zachary, Taylor, and Rylan Geer, and Isabelle and Max Morehead. He is also survived by his sister, Selma Graves of Richmond, Va. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Aylor, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Oak Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, 1572 Aylor Road, Madison, VA 22727. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va. was in charge of arrangements.
