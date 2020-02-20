June 15, 1995 - Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Christopher-John "CJ" Komohali'i Field, 24, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1995, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Christopher J. Field of Madison, Va., and Pauline Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a graduate of Madison County High School in 2013. CJ loved sports, especially soccer and baseball, he enjoyed track, but after being diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 10 he was no longer able to participate. His interests in his late teens became cars and music. He loved all sorts of music, especially the Beatles. His dream was to own his own business repairing and detailing cars. CJ was a kind and loving young man, he adored his family especially his great-grandmother and grandfather, Millie and Bob Reid. CJ is survived by his parents, Christopher Field of Madison Va., and Pauline Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas; his brother, Nickolas Hovey of Louisa, Va.; half brothers, Brandon Jose Mailukai Rodriguez and Sebastian Kealoha Rodriguez and Donald Keone Emiliano; and half sister, Kimberley Jean Kuuipolani Emeliano, all of Corpus Christi, Texas. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, Audrey and Alfred Regnery of Washington, Virginia; his great-aunt and uncle, Beverly and Paul Shepherd of Madison, Va.; his great-aunt and uncle, Alane and Thomas Walsh of Wiscasset, Maine; his aunt and uncle, Brandy and Stephen Field of Brightwood, Va.; cousins, Madison Field, Allison Field and Dale Field of Madison, Va., Kim and Chad Sheldon of Stanardsville, Va., and Jennifer Shepherd of Charlottesville, Va.; and a second cousin, Hollis Dow of Madison, Va. The funeral service will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, Culpeper, Va., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the National Kidney Foundation, dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of Kidney Disease. Preddy Funeral Home 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va.
