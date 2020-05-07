Catherine R. "Cathy" Utz Finke, 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. Cathy was born on July 4, 1937, in Madison, Va. She was a graduate of Madison County High School. After attending Ohio State University and The Medical College of Virginia, Cathy embarked on a long and satisfying career in her chosen field of nursing. She retired from her nursing career at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in 2001. Cathy was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Culpeper, Va., where she and her husband, Charlie, moved from Atlanta to enjoy their retirement. Along with Charlie, she volunteered countless hours at the Culpeper Food Closet. Cathy enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Society, gathering with a group of close friends for monthly lunches in various Virginia cities. She also loved to bake, her famous Coconut Cake, Butter Pecan Cake, and Holiday Coffee Cakes were favorites of many. After Charlie passed away in 2012, Cathy moved to Mechanicsville, Va., where she made many special friends at Heritage Green, her assisted living community. Cathy is survived by her son, Charles L. "Chuck" Finke III and his wife, Christi, of Mechanicsville, Va.; a daughter, Carol E. Finke of Culpeper, Va.; a grandson, Mitchell R. Finke; her brother, James L. "Jim" Utz and his wife, Vivian; nephew and godson, Scot Latimer; nephews, James H. Utz and Joseph L. Utz; and special best friend, Chris Scott of Fredericksburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Finke Jr; parents, James M. Utz and Julia B. Utz; a son, James Gill Finke; and a granddaughter, Olivia Grace Finke. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the following, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 115 North East Street Culpeper, VA 22701, or MCV Heritage Fund, MCV Foundation, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, VA 23298-0234.
