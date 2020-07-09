May 17, 1932 - June 27, 2020 Wallace Nelson "Crazy Horse" Goodman, 88, of Rhoadesville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on May 17, 1932, Wallace was the son of the late James B. and Elizabeth Slaughter Goodman. He was a carpenter by trade and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Mae Lee Goodman. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Herndon and Patricia "Cookie" Goodman; brother, James B. Goodman Jr.; grandchildren, Angie Hamilton (David), Kim Ward (Lowe), and Bobbi Sue Minifield (Robert); eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special friends, Gail Williams, Ramona Smith, Eric Miller, and his little buddy, Leeland. The family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont and Orange EMS staff. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020,at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. The Reverend Jimmy Graham officiated the service. Honorary pallbearers for the service were Michael Alsop, Mickey Smith, Michael Smith, Jeff Williams, Mike Williams, and Cory Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association or Hospice of the Piedmont. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

Tags

Load entries