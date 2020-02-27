October 11, 1929 - Saturday, February 15, 2020 Retired Colonel Guilford Wayne "Griff" Griffin, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2020, at UVa-Culpeper Hospital. He was born on October 11, 1929, in Rockwood, Tenn. He was the son of Cora Lee Keyes Griffin and Lewis Lawrence Griffin. His early childhood was spent in Crossville, Tenn. He graduated high school from St. Andrews-Sewanee School, in Sewanee, Tenn., class of 1947. He met the love of his life, Vera M. Fox Griffin, in 1948, and they were married in Rockville, Md., on February 27, 1950. He was drafted into the Army as a recruit in January of 1952. He qualified and attended the Army's Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army's Finance and Accounting Corp in January of 1953. During his time in the Army, he graduated from Maryland University with a BS in Business management. He then went on to receive his M.B.A. from Syracuse University in 1964. He later attended the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. in 1974. He served his country for 26 years as an Army finance officer and with his family served tours in Alaska, Hawaii, Germany as well as assignments throughout the continental United States. He fought in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 through the Tet Offensive. He retired from the Army in October, 1978. He and Vera then settled in Culpeper Va. He next began his career with the Town of Culpeper as Town Clerk in May of 1979. In 1985, he took the position as Town Manager. During his time as Town Manager he oversaw the Main Street Infrastructure Project and led Culpeper to be named "one of the top ten small towns in America". He retired from public service in July of 1994. In 1997 he and Vera built a home and moved to Brightwood, Va. in Madison County. He held a professional membership with The Virginia Managers League and was an honorary member of the Virginia Electric Power of Virginia. He was a life member of the V.F.W., The Retired Army Finance Officers Association, Yorkrite Shriners. He was a 32nd degree Mason in the Elmer Timberman Lodge No. 54 in Annandale, Va., member of the International Knights Templar, and a member and lay reader with the Piedmont Episcopal Church in Madison. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Vera; son, Stanley Wayne Griffin of Brightwood; three grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Griffin and wife, Erica, of Edgewater, Md., Jessica Lee Lepore of Madison, and Brittany Faith Zelaya and husband, Alex, of Reedville, Va.; and three great grandchildren, Anthony Conner Lapore, Brennen Patrick Griffin, and Everleigh Grace Griffin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his daughter, Lee Catherine Griffin, and oldest son, Stephen Patrick Griffin. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Va. A memorial service will be held at the Piedmont Episcopal Church, in Madison, Va., on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. A private interment ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery, in Culpeper, Va., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p. m. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Griffin family through clore-english.com. The Griffin family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Clore-English 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
Service information
Feb 29
Visitation with Masonic Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA 22701
Mar 2
Interment Private
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM
Fairview Cemetery
Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
