Patricia Ann Hailey, 79, of Unionville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. Born on May 23, 1941 in Fredericksburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Marquis "Mark" H. Hailey and Kathryn Hoffman Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard L. Crane; her daughter, Tracy Lynn Kowasic; and her brother, Alvin James Hailey. Pat is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Baldwin and husband, Anthony; son-in-law, Dana Kowasic; grandsons, Ryan Wesley Kowasic and wife, Michelle, Benjamin Austin Kowasic, Marquis Alekandr Nathaniel Kowasic, Gregory Evan Baldwin and wife, Ashley, and Zachary Lee Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Atticus Miles Kowasic, Brantley Evan Baldwin and Blake William Baldwin; sister-in-law, Allie W. Hailey; nieces, Teri G. Arnold and husband, Kevin and Christy D. Ralls and husband, Hank; and nephews, Alvin James Hailey Jr. and wife, Teresa, and Marc Kevin Hailey and wife, Lisa. A visitation was held from 7 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brightwood, Va. Pallbearers were Ryan W. Kowasic, Benjamin A. Kowasic, Marquis A. N. Kowasic, Gregory E. Baldwin, Zachary L. Baldwin, Brett A. Ralls and Hank Ralls. Honorary pallbearers were Atticus M. Kowasic, Brantley E. Baldwin and Blake W. Baldwin. An online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
