February 11, 1951 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 John W. Harlow, 69, of Stanardsville, passed away peacefully at his home on May 20, 2020. Born on February 11, 1951, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Billy C. Harlow and Myrtle P. Harlow Jewell. He is survived by his loving daughters, Priscilla Morris and her husband, Damian, of Orange, and Tina Harlow of Stanardsville; three grandchildren, Kolby Morris, Tristan Morris and Shaelyn Haynes; two sisters, Gladys McDonald and Shirley Mills; former wife, friend and mother to his daughters, Sandra F. Jenkins of Stanardsville; dear friend of many years Nancy Hensely of Charottesville; and lifelong friends, Larry and Diana Hounshell, and Larry and Bernie Sacra. The family would like to thank Dr. McGovern and staff, Hospice of the Piedmont, in particular Jennifer Norman, Linda Grymes, Felicia Hall, Lisa Stone and chaplain Gregory Compton. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

