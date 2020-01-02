Bettie Jane Garth Nixon, 81, of River Road, Rapidan, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on November 11, 1938, in Greene County, she was the daughter of the late Horace Wayland Garth and Flora Frances Durrantt Garth. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Thomas Nixon; brother, James Wayland Garth; and sister, Mary Wyle Lamb. She worked 5 years at UVA until she married Robert T. Nixon and moved to the farm in Orange County. She enjoyed homemaking, entertaining and flower gardening. The family hosted 18 different exchange students from throughout the world. She was active in the Orange 4-H livestock club. She is survived by two daughters, Robin Nixon Mendell and husband, John, and Kimberly Nixon Moyers and husband, Kevin; one son, Robert Thomas Nixon II and wife, Kimberly; seven grandchildren, Nina Frances Mendell Daniel, Tammy Nichole McClanahan, Chastiy Flora Jane Mendell, Elizabeth Allison Nixon, Robert Thomas Nixon III, Cora Bethany Moyers, and Emily Jane Moyers; six great-grandchildren, Jeremiah James McClanahan, Jacob Thomas McClanahan, Chloe Jane Daniel, Brooklynn Grace Danidl, Kylee Nichole Offer, Shawn Leroy Offer, Betty Estes, and Nina Esposito Cook and one sister, Cora Frances Garth Smith. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Unionville Christian Church, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Michael Jackson officiated. The family received friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charolettsville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, or Unionville Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 23286 Village Road, Unionville, VA 22567.
