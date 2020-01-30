James "Jimbo" Whitelaw Jarrell, of Wolftown, Virginia, devoted partner and loving father, passed away at his home on his birthday, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, he was 79. He was born in Greene County, to the late Robert Whitelaw Jarrell and Lillian Breeden Jarrell. He is survived by his life-partner of 31 years, Ms. Leri Thomas; son, Stephen W. Jarrell and his wife, Jean Anderson Jarrell; son, Travis W. Jarrell and his wife, Cherie Aylor Jarrell; stepdaughter, Shyla D. Vesitis; daughter-in-law, Pam McCauley Jarrell; grandchildren, James Jarrell III, Joe Jarrell, Nicky Allen, Dylan Jarrell, Jacob Jarrell, Bryan Jarrell, Sarah Jarrell, and Aspen Gorman; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loyal hound, Moonshine. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Jarrell and his first born son, James "Jimmy" Jarrell Jr. Arrangements are pending. Donations in his honor can be made to Rapidan Hunt Club Inc., Dana Williams, Pres. or the Campaign to re-elect President Donald J. Trump.
