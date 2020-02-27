James Marvin Jenkins, 84, of Brightwood, Va., passed away on February 17, 2020, in Nelson County. He was born on September 23, 1935, to the late Franklin Pierce Jenkins and Robbie Mae Hoffman Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Yowell Jenkins and a sister, Gloria Frances Jenkins Settle. He is survived by his nephew, Edward Yowell and wife, Laurie, of Culpeper; a sister, Nancy Jenkins Wilson of Culpeper; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Novum Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Light officiating. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Novum Baptist Church, 629 Novum Church Road, Reva, VA 22735. Preddy Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of James Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.