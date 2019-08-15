Robert Lee Johnson, 79, of Madison, Va., passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Orange Va., from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at tibbsfuneralhome.com.
