Ralph Thomas Lamb, 72, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 5, 1947 to the late Elijah McKinley Lamb and Gladys Lamb. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul Lamb and Jerry Lamb; and one sister, Ruthie Lamb Kuser. Ralph was a Vietnam War veteran, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, playing slots, scratching lottery tickets, making furniture, and collecting and working on vintage Chevrolets. He was a good man, great-loving father, husband, and grandfather who enjoyed a good laugh. He is survived by his wife, Angela Renee Lamb; sons, Dylan Lamb, Jacob Lamb, Eli Lamb, Randall "Bo" Lamb, Jamie Lamb and wife, Michelle; daughter, Temple Sue Lamb; brothers, Dewey Lamb, Charles Lamb; sister, Priscilla McDaniel; grandchildren, Katie Lamb, Miyah Lamb, Austin Garnett, Shyann Lamb, Desirrae Sheffield, Tara Lamb, Remmey Carpenter; father-in-law, Maxwell Quinn Carpenter; and mother-in-law, Mary Jane Carpenter. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be at a later date.
