Thomas Layton Lawson, 71 of Madison, formally of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1948 to the late Steward Calvin Lawson and Beatrice Katherine Anderson Lawson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Totherow. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Whetzel Lawson; two daughters, Sheila K. Jones, Diana L. Johnson and husband, Jimmy, all of Madison, Va.; brother, Buddy Lawson and wife, Debbie, of Sterling, Va.; sister, Wanda Reed and husband, Jim, of Louisa, Va.; three grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Alexis Jones and Haize Jones, all of Madison, Va. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va. Pastor Keith Wagner will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Church, 1735 West Hoover Road, Madison, Va. 22727.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.