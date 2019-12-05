John Wayne Leake, 62, of Aroda died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on December 27, 1956, in Charlottesville, to the late Conrad and Pauline Fincham Leake. Mr. Leake loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising Labradors. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ethel Leake; one sister, Faye Racer (Russell); as well as Mildred "Mootsie" Atkins (Tommy) whom he thought of as a sister; special nephew, Timmy Racer; special niece, Donna Zigler-Wonders (Tom); sisters-in-law, Hazel Goode, Linda Hudson, and Edna Zigler (Gerald); and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Leake; and two brothers-in-law, James Clay, Sr. and Andy Byrd Clay Jr. The family received friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Shifflett officiating at Found and Sons Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a local children's charity or a local animal shelter. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
