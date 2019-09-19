Robert Bernard Lillard, 78, of Sperryville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Nelson Lillard and Ruby Magdalene Jones Lillard; and a granddaughter, Mary Courtney Marks Johnston. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Ella Thomas Lillard; two daughters, Vicki Marks of Madison and Dawn Renee Graham of Fla.; two stepdaughters, Mary Baugher and husband, Timmie, of Stanardsville, Va., and Edna Jo Broyles and husband, Daniel, of Uno, Va.; son, Richie Lillard and wife, Martina, of Madison; stepson, Cecile Clements and wife, Audrey, of Stanardsville, Va.; brothers, Grant Lillard, Steve Lillard and wife, Patti, and Randall Lillard and wife, Kathy, all of Madison; sister, Eilene Smith of Etlan; four grandchildren, Phillip Graves, Ra Micklewright, Jennifer M. Lippard, and William Lillard; 10 step-grandchildren, and number of great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Etlan Cemetery. The family received friends after the service at the Etlan United Methodist Church social hall.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.