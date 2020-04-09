July 18, 1925 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Jay Roller Marshall, 94, of Twin Oaks Lane, Unionville, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Dogwood Assisted Living. Born on July 18, 1925, in Arcola, Virginia, he was the son of the late Emmett Ferne Marshall and Zelma Roller Marshall. He was also predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Turner Marshall and a brother, Richard Ferne Marshall. He was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, the Ashburn Masonic Lodge, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a retired farmer and owner/operator of Jay R. Marshall Milk Hauling Inc. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah M. Werner and husband, Paul of Knoxville, Tenn.; two sons, Jay Christopher Marshall of Unionville, and Keith Frederick Marshall and wife, Deanne, of Unionville; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Nels, Jordan, Nathan, Kyle, Kassidy, and Kaleb; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden, and Olivia; two sisters, Maude Hampton Henderson of Richmond, and Carolyn Alice Payne and husband, Tom, of Richmond; one brother, Philip Monroe Marshall of Ashburn; and a sister-in-law, Carol Marshall of Arlington, Texas. A private graveside service will be held at Aldie, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky. Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960
