Barbara Jackson Mccoy, 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2020, quietly in her home in Greenbelt, Maryland, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Aubrey McCoy; her daughter, Tamara Jackson; and granddaughter, Tyler Hamilton. Her mother was Virginia Jackson, she leave to always love and honor her life siblings and a host of nieces and nephews.

