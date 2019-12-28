Deborah "Deb" McDaniel passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She passed away surrounded by family at her home in Kingwood, W.Va. Deb was 62. Deb was a graduate of MCHS. Deb was a member of the marching band as a majorette. She was retired from the University of Virginia. At a young age, Deb had a passion for homeless dogs and cats. Throughout her life, she rescued and re-homed numerous dogs and cats. She was President of the Fluvanna County SPCA for many years. Deb's sense of humor, laughter and kindness will always be remembered by our family. She is predeceased in death by her father, Hollis McDaniel, she is survived by her mother, Jean McDaniel; sisters, Brenda Fillings, Donna Strickler and Annette Hodges. She is also survived by brothers, Bruce Davis, Donald Davis, Ronnie Davis, Wayne Davis and Bobby McDaniel. She will be greatly missed by her brother-in-law, Scott Strickler, aunt and uncle, Betty and Granville Weakly. A memorial service will be held this spring in Madison.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.