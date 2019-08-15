Gary Michael McDaniel, 35, of Madison, passed away on August 4, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1983, to Gary Sherman "Tom" McDaniel and Rose Mariel McDaniel. Gary Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family. Besides his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Alexis Collier of Palmyra, Va.; a brother, Steven McDaniel and wife, Whitney, of Madison; a sister, Brandy Marie McDaniel and fiance', Travis Jenkins; and six nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary Michael's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the family home.
