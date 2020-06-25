Virginia Estes Miller, 95, of Rochelle, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 25, 1924, to the late Robert Welford Estes and Beulah Helen Tussing Estes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Allman Miller, brother Robert "Buck" Estes, and sister, Mamie Utz. Virginia operated the Circle Laundromat for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Griffith and husband, Terry, of Rochelle; her son, James "Jimmy" Floyd Miller and wife, Barbara, of Rochelle; sister, Evelyn Mackey of Sorrento, Fla.; sister-in-law, Leona Estes; grandchildren, James Floyd Miller Jr. (Lori), Tammy Miller Jackson, Brooke Leigh Chiles (Roy), and Collin Michael Griffith (Julie); and great-grandchildren, J. T. Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, MacKenzie Jackson, Conner Miller, Kyler Miller, Dylan Chiles, Mason Cash Griffith, and Micayla Vance. On January 2, 1943 she married the love of her life, Floyd Allman Miller. The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice with special thanks to Susan and Jalesa for their loving care of mom. She was an active member of Union Grove Christian Church attending "drive-in" Church for the last time on May 31. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Terry Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Christian Church, 3125 Ridge Road, Barboursville, VA 22723.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries