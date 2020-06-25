April 6, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Eileen Carole Moser, 82, of Locust Dale, Va. departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, Md. Eileen was born on April 6, 1938, in Camden, N.J. She was the loving daughter of the late Edward Byron Haden and Rita (Mottet) Haden. A veteran of the United States Navy, Eileen was discharged honorably in February, 1964. Eileen felt great pride in her service to our country and was a true patriot until her passing. She was an educated woman, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. She eagerly shared her wisdom and knowledge with her students, working for seventeen years as a teacher in the Norfolk Public Schools. Following retirement, Eileen moved to Madison County, Va., where she built her log cabin, completing the interior and finishing touches on her own. Eileen was a devoted mother, grandmother and true friend, and to know her was a blessing. She loved astronomy and mathematics, so much so that she built her own telescope, grinding the lenses herself. An artistic woman, Eileen enjoyed her hobbies of woodworking, creating beautiful landscape paintings, and playing the piano. Eileen was a faithful servant and an energetic member of Madison Presbyterian Church, where she made many dear friends and where she worshipped, studied, and served. With the heart of a teacher, the soul of a sailor and love of a mother, Eileen will be truly missed. Her life was full of adventures, happiness, helpfulness, and a whole lot of love. As you look up into the night sky and see the stars shining, know that Eileen is smiling down upon you with a twinkle in her eye. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Louise Brown; her son-in-law, Phil Brown; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Haden, and Amber, all of Prince Frederick, Md.. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. However, due to Virginia's phase two reopening guidance, attendance will be strictly limited. Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road

