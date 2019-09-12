John Randolph Nichol, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. John was born in Brightwood, Va., on March 18, 1934, to Robert Kenneth Nichols and Mary Catharine Palmer. He is survived by his son, John Nichol Jr.; daughter, JoAnn Britt; son, Jeffery Nichol, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Etta Hester Jenkins and son, James Nichol. Services were held at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, Va., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment followed at National Cemetery in Falls Church, Va. at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Va. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
