Barbara Simpson Pate, 74, was called home to her Lord on April 10, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was pre-deceased by her parents, George Washington Simpson and Thelma Henderson Simpson; brothers, Richard Simpson and Wayne Simpson; and sister, Betty Simpson White. She is survived by her husband, Chester Harlee Pate; daughters, Rebecca W. Nunley and husband, Thomas F. Nunley, Jacqueline W. Wallace and husband, Kevin D. Wallace, and Jessica W. Atkinson and husband, Michael J. Atkinson; five grandchildren; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Pate-Santori and husband, James H. Sartori; stepson, Dudley W. Pate and wife, Amy F. Pate; and four step-grandchildren. Barbara graduated from George Wythe High School, Richmond, Va., and Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a degree in marketing. She was founder of Wee Care Day Nursery in Powhatan, Va., which she operated from 1978 to 1986. During this period she owned and successfully operated a Dunkin' Donuts franchise in Richmond. Later she embarked on a second career in insurance and finance. She held life licenses including LUTCF and a property and casualty license. Her security credentials included Series 6, 7, 63, 67, and 26. She won numerous awards in both fields including Million Dollar Roundtable member six times. She was experienced in estate, retirement, and pension plans and developed financial and retirement strategies for individuals and businesses. She trained and mentored licensed bankers and investment consultants in investment compliance and financial markets. She was a former resident of Madison, VA, for 12 years and served on numerous committees and organizations including Town Council. She was Vice-Mayor from 1999 to 2003. A strong witness to her Christian faith, she was a member of Beth Carr Baptist Church in Madison. More recently she became a member of Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk. In both churches she was active in various organizations including the Christian Women's Association. She was active in the Virginia opera as a docent volunteer and assisting in the operation of the Opera's gift shop. Her first love was her God and the second was babies and children. She dearly loved her five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as Mi-Mi. To her, every child was a precious gift from God and all were beautiful. She was president of Amelia county chapter of Wish Come True and worked as a volunteer for Make-A-Wish Foundation in Madison. Many children were afforded their last great dream because of Barbara. Of all her accomplishments nothing was more important than loving "all God's children." A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org). Once online use email nunleyrw@gmail.com for acknowledgement of the contribution. Contributions may also be made to the Alzheimer's Association or children's charity of choice. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com.
