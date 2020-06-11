William Russell Pooton Sr., 91, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Luray. He was born on June 22, 1928, to the late Ken Pooton and Mildred Kemp Pooton. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Targett; son, William Russell Pooton Jr. and wife, Susan; brother, Kenneth Norman Pooton; grandchildren, Mollye Lauren Pooton, Karey Blanchard and husband, Tim, Kyle Targett, Tori Targett, and Courtney Logan Pooton; snd one great-grandchild, Kaia Targett. A private family graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of William Pooton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries