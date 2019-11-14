May 30, 1938 - November 5, 2019 Ann Ripley, age 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed on to her Heavenly Father on November 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with mesothelioma cancer. She was born on May 30, 1938, as the first child of Virginia and Stonewall Shotwell of Madison, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers, Randy Shotwell and Larry Shotwell. She is survived by her loving husband, Phil Ripley of almost 58 years; her only sister, Judy Reed (Don); two daughters and six granddaughters. Her wonderful two daughters, Kathy (Scott) Didawick of Arlington, Virginia, and Julie (Paul) Strong of Ormond Beach, Florida, were the joys of her life along with grandchildren, Amanda and Abby Didawick, Marina, Caroline, Anna and LeeAnn Strong. It is a close family and "Mema" will be missed. Ann was a christian believer and served as an Adult Sunday School teacher for 8 years at Court Street United Methodist Church. She was an avid artist and found her calling by painting the Bible lessons she presented in class. Many of these paintings can be viewed in the Refectory Hall of the Court Street UMC in Lynchburg, Virginia. Leadership came natural to Ann from high school years on as she held many offices. She served as her senior class president and later as the Class of '60 alumni president. She graduated in 1960 from Madison College (James Madison University) with a B.A. in Health and Physical Education and minor in Art. She was on the basketball team and the performing Orchesis Dance Club. She received her Masters degree from the University of Colorado in Curriculum and Instruction. She taught Physical Education and Health from 1961 - 2014 in primarily Fairfax County, Virginia. She loved coaching girls gymnastics for 20 years, where her team won 4 State Championships at Lake Braddock Secondary School. Currently, Ann ranks #4 in the Virginia High School League record book for most wins by a gymnastics coach. After her career in education, Ann and Phil established the Federal Crest Inn Bed and Breakfast that they opened and operated for almost 25 years. They were active in their community and church. They moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2017. During their time in Lynchburg, Ann served two terms as the president of the Woman's Club of Lynchburg. She was named an Honorary Member in 2018. Ann was content and peaceful in her illness to ask God for "His will be done". A service of celebration for the Resurrected Life of Ann Shotwell Ripley, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 176 Oak Grove Road, Madison, VA 22727. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hope Lodge - New York City, 132 W. 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001, Attn: Lorraine Katt
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.