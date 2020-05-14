Thomas Babcock Roberts, 82, of Locust Dale, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Culpeper Hospital. He was born on September 9, 1937, to late James Andrew Roberts and Doris Mildred Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Davis Roberts; son, Michael Roberts, and brothers, Gale Roberts and Andrew Roberts. He is survived by three sons, Jim Roberts and wife, Charlotte, of Springfield, Va., Dennis Roberts and wife, Doris, of Delaware, and Marq Ryan and wife, Hilda; sister, Melodee Koehnlein; and grandchildren, Daniel Roberts, Lindsay Vankuiken and husband, Joseph, Jonathan Ryan, David Ryan, Benjamin Ryan and wife Katie, and Joshua Mott. Burial will be private.
