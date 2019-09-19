Nancy Jean McDaniel Rodriguez, 63, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Autumn Care in Madison. She was born on February 29, 1956, to the late Carroll Kern McDaniel and Annie Belle Hurt McDaniel. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Douglas Jenkins; and her fiance', Joe Marshall. She is survived by her daughter, Casie Jo Marshall Blair and husband, Chris, of Gordonsville; two sisters, Betty McDaniel Sergotick and husband, Charlie, of Richmond, Va. and Peggy McDaniel Jenkins of Madison; one brother, Dennis McDaniel and wife, Phyllis, of Brightwood; granddaughter, Kennedy Rae Blair; and special friend, Chuck Johnson. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, conducted by Pastor Jeff Shifflett. Interment was held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Va. The family received friends one hour before the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
