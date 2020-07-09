Hartley Allen Rollison "Chip", 77, of Etlan, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth F. Rollison; his parents, Harry Henry and Esther Mae Rollison; his sister, Cheryl Ann; and son-in-law, Glenn Sylvia. Chip is survived by his two daughters, Peggy Ball (Jeff), and Lisa Sylvia; grandchildren, David, Amanda (Mike), Jonathan, and Elizabeth; two great-granddaughters, Cameran and Savannah; his brother, Richard Rollison (Trudy); his friend, Diane Dawson; and countless other friends. A service was held at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, Va., Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family received friends at 10 a.m. Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Rd., Herndon, VA 20172.
Most Popular
-
After beating COVID-19, former Virginia men’s basketball star Bryant Stith cautions others
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
Updated: Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas business
-
Dowell, Kyle
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.