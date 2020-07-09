Hartley Allen Rollison "Chip", 77, of Etlan, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth F. Rollison; his parents, Harry Henry and Esther Mae Rollison; his sister, Cheryl Ann; and son-in-law, Glenn Sylvia. Chip is survived by his two daughters, Peggy Ball (Jeff), and Lisa Sylvia; grandchildren, David, Amanda (Mike), Jonathan, and Elizabeth; two great-granddaughters, Cameran and Savannah; his brother, Richard Rollison (Trudy); his friend, Diane Dawson; and countless other friends. A service was held at Preddy Funeral Home, Madison, Va., Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family received friends at 10 a.m. Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Rd., Herndon, VA 20172.

