Evan Matthew Sabine, 15, of Pratts, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on August 23, 2004, to Dana Harry Sabine III and Ann Marie Jones Beverlin. Evan was a member of Hagerstown Quarter Midget Association. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, William Riland Beverlin of Strasburg; maternal grandparents, Kelsie Wayne Jones and wife, Rose of Pratts; paternal grandparents, Dana H. Sebine Jr. and wife, Susan of Amissville; sister, Sara Rose Sabine of Pratts; and special friend, Zach Gibson of Madison. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Madison Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Madison County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 868, Madison, Virginia 22727.
