Virginia Crigler Serroka, long time Madison, Virginia, resident completed her journey on this earth the evening of Saturday August 24, 2019. All four of her children had gathered earlier that day at Dogwood Village to bid her farewell. Virginia was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 13, 1926, to James AND Sadie Crigler. She was raised on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. She was preceded by her husband, James Serroka of Madison, Virginia and sister, Naomi Boteler of Cobb Island, Md. She married James Serroka of Youngstown, Ohio, on December 31, 1945. Virginia is survived by her four children, James Serroka (Dolores) of Dallas, Texas, Linda Welling of Madison, Va., Cathy Morse (Chuck) of Easton, Md., and Dale Serroka (Karen) of Centreville, Va.; grandchildren, Wendy Weakley (James), Blair (Victoria), Ryan (Jenny) and Colin Morse (Sarah), James Serroka, and Leigh Serroka Eremic (Nick); great-grandchildren, Toni Lam, Tyler Weakley, and Shea Morse; and great great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Lam. After raising their children in Washington, D.C. and Oxon Hill, Md., Virginia and James moved to Madison County in 1975. Virginia was a founding member of Our Lady of the Blue Ridge Catholic Church. She was active in both church and community activities and worked at the Little Shop in Madison. She traveled to much of the United States as well as Europe, visiting Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and England. Virginia will be missed and remembered by all who knew her as someone eager to welcome children and new acquaintances. She brought joy to all with her quick smile, sly wit, compassion and faith. No one she ever met was a stranger. All who knew her will have special memories to share. The family would like to thank the staff of Dogwood Village of Orange, Va. and Legacy Hospice, for the care and love they showed her during her time there. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Blue Ridge Catholic Church conducted by Father James Bruse. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery.
