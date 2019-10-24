Ella Barbara Sisk Edwards, 88, of Culpeper, Va., died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 16, 1931, to the late Perry and Fenton Sisk in Madison, Va. Mrs. Edwards is survived by her children, Mildred Woodward, Emily Kennedy, Frank Edwards, Jesse Edwards (Betty), and Cecil Edwards (Donna); special granddaughter, Wanda Jenkins (Wayne); 13 additional grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Edwards; son, Jerry Edwards Jr.; and sisters and brothers, Anna Nicholson, Alice Shifflett, Della Sisk, Gertie Smith, Helen Sisk, Ida Nicholson, Mary Peacher, Mattie Shifflett, Ruth Dodson, Stella Edwards, Murtle Sisk, Layton Sisk, Grover Sisk, Herbert Sisk, Lester Sisk, Oscar Sisk, and Robert Sisk. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1200 Sunset Lane, #2320, Culpeper, VA 22701, or National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons of Culpeper is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.