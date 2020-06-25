Corrie Lee McDaniel Smith, 80, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Countryside Nursing Home. She was born on March 8, 1940, to the late James Otis McDaniel and Ruth Jarrell McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Rea Smith and her sister, Betty M. Brown. Corrie was born and raised in Madison County. She graduated from Madison Co. High School and worked for Dr. J. B. Early, Dentist, for many years. She worked for the Madison Treasurer's office for 34 years, 16 years of which she was the Treasurer. She will be remembered as a quite sweet lady. She is survived by her son, James William Smith and wife, Michelle of Graves Mill; grandchildren, William Bradley Smith and wife, Shiloh and James Kyle Smith; great-grandchildren, Austin Bascom, Aurora Smith, Autumn Smith, and Harper Smith. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Johnny Hawkins and the Rev. Keith Wagner. Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, Madison Fire Department, or Madison Rescue Squad.

