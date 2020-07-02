David Warren Smith, age 84, of Hood, Va., devoted father, farmer, and follower of Christ, passed through Heaven's gates on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1935, in Kinderhook, Va., the son of the late Charlie Estes Smith and Mary Glassell Melone Smith Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 63 years, Mary Louise Leigh Smith; two sons, Charles "Warren" Smith and wife, Peggy, and David "Wade" Smith and wife, Allison; two daughters, Shirley Smith Jenkins and husband, Lewis, and Connie Smith Shifflett and husband, Don; eight grandchildren, April Darnell and husband, Jeff, Michael Smith, Tyler Jenkins, Holly Jenkins, Wyatt Smith, Chase Smith, Mariann Smith and Nicolaus Smith; three great-grandchildren, Alianna Jenkins, Hudson Smith and Gracelyn Pullen-Smith; siblings include, Mary Ellen Smith Garth and husband, Wayland (deceased), Robert Smith and wife, Virginia, Carole Smith Milks and husband, Gilbert, and Arlene Smith Aylor and husband, Wilmer, Lyle Smith and wife, Irene, and Kenneth Smith and wife, Liz, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Charles Newton Smith, Judy Smith Morris, Nellie Frances Smith Leathers and Leslie Creel Smith. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services were held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Fairview Christian Church with Pastor Tim Duggins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Christian Church, P.O. Box 19, Hood, VA 22723 or Madison County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 23, Madison, VA 22727.
