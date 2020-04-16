On April 9, 2020, Margaret Lee Seale Sowers, of Madison, left her earthly home and has gone on to her Heavenly home to be with the Lord. She was born on December 12, 1933, in the family home on Old Rag Mountain to the late Ernest T. Seale and Bertha Weakley Seale. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Butler; brother, Robert Seale; and sisters, Stella Lozano, Hazel Finks, Elaine Minnis, and Gussie Seale. Blessed with a large family, Mom could grow anything and took great joy in her flower and vegetable gardens, canning and preparing big meals for all to enjoyyou never left her home hungry. She shared the bounty of her harvest with those who needed it, whether family, friends, or neighbors. She loved taking care of her family and took great pride in being a Mother. She raised not only her children, but took care of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and any other who came to her home. She loved the Lord and has gained her angel wings. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Charles Sowers; daughters, Patricia Morgan (Jerry) of Madison, Vickie Swindler (Tom) of Culpeper, and Sandra Butler of Madison; sons, Bo Sowers (Karen) of Gordonsville, Scott Butler (Peggy) of Culpeper, and Steve Butler of Madison; stepdaughters, Kathy Pendleton (Tom) of Madison; stepson, Lawrence Sowers of Culpeper; brother, Roy Seale (Margaret) of Reva; sister, Claudia Berry of Culpeper; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and other extended family. "Go rest high on that mountain Mom, your work on earth is done. We love you!" Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. A celebration of life may take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont and Pastor Josh Shifflett for their compassion, help, and support.
