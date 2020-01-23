1926 - 2020 Barbara Martin Sweitzer, age 93, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home in Madison, Virginia. Barbara was born in Loch Lynn, Maryland, on October 17, 1926. She was the second daughter of Britten Leo Martin and Mary Irene Riley Martin. Barbara graduated from Oakland High School in 1946 and graduated from Frostburg State Teachers College in 1947. She began teaching fifth- and sixth-graders, then first- and second. In 1962, Barbara began teaching special education. Furthering her education at the University of Maryland, in 1964 Barbara worked as a counselor at Camp Shriver for special needs students, organized by Mrs. Eunice Shriver, which foreshadowed her later work with Special Olympics. For her work at the camp, Barbara received the Kennedy Award. Barbara later lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, then Roanoke and then Madison. Barbara was possessed of a wit and sparkle that was remarkable. She was a dedicated life-long learner whose interests spanned many subjects and experiences. She loved to read and to visit diverse places in the world. Barbara also shared many sincere and deep friendships and fellowship with others through participation in activities such like community chorus and reunions of her husband's World War II army company. Winning at Scrabble was one of her favorite hobbies, and she delighted the "cutthroat" play with mega-triple-word-scores. Barbara was a regular visitor at the Madison County Library and always enjoyed those visits. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Bill" Sweitzer; two sisters, Virginia Ann Martin and Betty E.M. Small; and her brother, Britten Leo Martin Jr. She is survived by her four sons, Ted of Granada, Nicaragua, Barry and son-in-law, Joseph Garber, of Hood, Virginia, and sons, Bret and Bart of Roanoke, Virginia; her sister, Emily Jean Kutler and brother-in-law, Samuel Kutler, of San Carlos, California; sister-in-law, Frankye P. Martin of King, North Carolina; and many dear cousins and life-long friends. An informal celebratory get-together with local family and friends will be held at her home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. RSVP, please 540-407-0755 or 540-948-6156. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the late spring or early summer in Oakland, Garrett County, Maryland. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics International or to the Madison County, Virginia, Library.
Sweitzer, Barbara Martin
